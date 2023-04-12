Aditya Narayan takes ‘digital break’, deletes all posts from Instagram: ‘I wish to erase all previous...’

Aditya Narayan

On Wednesday, singer Aditya Narayan sprang a surprise for his fans as he deleted all his posts from his official Instagram handle. The singer, who has 4.3 million followers on the platform, later shared one post, which had a long note in the caption, explaining why he is ‘erasing his digital footprint’.

Aditya shared a meme of Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger dressed as musician Johann Sebastien Bach with the line ‘I’ll be Bach’ written on it, a play on Schwarzenegger’s famous Terminator line ‘I’ll be back’. The singer wrote a long note in the caption, explaining why he had deleted all his posts and when he would be back.

“Before anyone jumps the gun, let me inform all my well wishers that I’m absolutely fine,” the note began, “I am on a digital break, happily spending time with my daughter, wife, parents & loved ones along with putting finishing touches to my debut album ‘Saansein’. Why have I deleted all posts from Instagram? Because it’s like my digital canvas, and I wish to erase my previous imprints and begin afresh, as if starting a new painting.”

The singer added that he was disconnecting from the ‘current social confines’ and spending time with himself for a while. “I am also a firm believer that one must, every once in a while, disconnect from our current social confines, spend time with yourself and look within, for, that is where I have gained life’s deepest insights. Good health is only so if it’s multi dimensional. Physical, mental & spiritual. I aspire to lead a wholesome life, and I feel like it’s time for me, in a way, to go back to school,” the note added.

Aditya then added that he would indulge in some fun activities and hone his skills in newer avenues in the time being. “I wish to acquire new skills and hone my old ones along with indulging in a few trivial activities. In short, spend more time in the real world, and not this digital bubble that a lot of us have made their reality. It’s as simple as that. See you in July,” the note concluded.

The 35-year-old singer first made his mark as a kid when he sang for films like Rangeela and Akele Hum Akele Tum before he was 10. He also worked as a child actor in films like Pardes. He returned to acting as a lead in 2009 with the film Shaapit and also continued singing for Ram-Leela, Dil Bechaara, and Shamshera. He has been the host of reality shows, most notably Indian Idol.