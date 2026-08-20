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Aditya Dhar reacts to Yami Gautam's 'Daayan' look from Nayyi Navelli: 'This is what I married into'

Aditya Dhar reacted cutely to Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli poster where she looks like a Daayan. He shared it on Instagram, Yami replied funnily, and fans loved their banter.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 03:07 PM IST

Aditya Dhar reacts to Yami Gautam's 'Daayan' look from Nayyi Navelli: 'This is what I married into'
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    Bollywood couple Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar maintain a private personal life while showcasing a strong bond. Yami's upcoming film, Nayyi Navelli, features her in an unfamiliar role as a Daayan, with its motion poster recently released and the film set to premiere on October 16. Aditya expressed his support by sharing the poster on Instagram, eliciting a viral response online.

    Aditya reacts to Yami's poster

    The motion poster for Nayyi Navelli was made public on Wednesday. Yami wears a crimson saree and a lot of gold jewellery in the poster. She is using a rag to hold a figure that resembles a demon by the neck. In the distance, a Ferris wheel is visible. The slogan of the poster is "Bhabhi Daayan hai." So this is what I married into!" was the amusing message Aditya Dhar wrote after sharing the poster on Instagram. He included an emoji of a heart and an evil eye.

    Untitled design 2026 08 20T150458 382

    Yami gave him a humorous response as well. "Hahaha writer saahab aap filmon mein try kyun nahi karte? Intezar kijiye 16 October ka," she remarked. In other words, why don't you try movies and wait until October 16th, writer sir? Their adorable banter was adored by many. A user remarked, "The poster is weird, but his reaction makes up for it, really cute." Someone else said, "This is cute. He really does love his wife." Yami's selection of original writings was also commended by several fans.

    Also read: Rajpal Yadav breaks silence on cheque bounce case: 'Whether in trouble...'

    About Aditya and Yami's relationship

    In 2019, Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar got together while promoting Uri: The Surgical Strike. Yami played the lead role in the movie, which was directed by Aditya. After becoming friends, they began dating. Their connection was kept a secret. In a modest ceremony held in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2021, they tied the knot. In May 2024, they welcomed their first child, a son called Vedavid.

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