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Aditi Shankar backs Anupama Parameswaran amid 'narcissistic abuse' controversy, says no one was targeted

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Aditi Shankar backs Anupama Parameswaran amid 'narcissistic abuse' controversy, says no one was targeted

Aditi Shankar praised Anupama Parameswaran for speaking about narcissistic abuse and said she believes the actress’ intention was to create awareness, not target anyone.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 07:17 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Aditi Shankar backs Anupama Parameswaran amid 'narcissistic abuse' controversy, says no one was targeted
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Tamil actress Aditi Shankar has come out in support of Anupama Parameswaran after the latter opened up about her experience in an alleged abusive relationship. Aditi praised Anupama for speaking openly about narcissistic abuse and said she did not believe the actress intended to target or demean anyone through her revelations.

Aditi praises Anupama for creating awareness

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Aditi was asked about the way people are often labelled as red flags or green flags based on their behaviour and personality traits.

While answering, Aditi brought up Anupama's recent interview, in which the actress spoke about being in what she described as a narcissistic abuse relationship.

Aditi said, "I recently watched an interview where there is another fellow actress who gave this interview. I understand people have very different views on that. But, for me, the core of it was she created so much awareness."

She explained that Anupama's decision to speak about her experience could help people who may be facing similar situations but do not understand what they are going through.

‘I don’t think the intention was to put anybody down’

Aditi continued to praise the actress for sharing her experience honestly. Without naming Anupama, she said, "So, hats off to that for diligently speaking. It was so well put, well phrased but also genuine. It was her story."

Aditi also addressed the criticism Anupama received after her revelations, particularly claims that she was trying to put her alleged former boyfriend Dhruv Vikram down.

Defending the actress, Aditi said, "I don't think the intention was to put anybody down. But what I would take from it is that she created awareness and that was great."

What did Anupama say about her past relationship?

Anupama recently spoke to Dhanya Varma about a difficult relationship she had been in for nearly two years. Although she did not reveal the person's identity, she described the experience as "narcissistic abuse".

The actress said the relationship had affected her both physically and emotionally. She also explained that she decided to speak about what happened only after she had started healing from the experience.

Anupama said, "There are two years of pain, physical and emotional destruction, behind that one post."

Her comments led to widespread discussion online, with some social media users linking her statements to Dhruv Vikram. However, Anupama has not publicly named the person she was referring to.

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