SIR claims a life in Kerala? 44-year-old BLO dies by suicide, family alleges...
'Rs 10,000 mein...': Mahagathbandhan's deputy CM face Mukesh Sahani on Bihar election result
IND vs PAK: Maaz Sadaqat's 79*, Shahid Aziz's bowling lead Pakistan A to 8-wicket win over India A in Asia Cup Rising Stars
Why Sanju Samson left Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026? Franchise owner makes big revelation
Aditi Rao Hydari issues warning after impersonator reaches out on WhatsApp for photoshoots: 'I don't use any personal...'
Bigg Boss 19: Anuj Sachdeva comes out in support of Gaurav Khanna against fake allegations, says 'Its funny that man like Amaal...'
BIG update on Delhi Metro, CM Rekha Gupta announces new names for THESE stations, they are...
Britain's New Asylum SHOCKER: Refugees may have to wait 20 years to settle, no guaranteed protection in biggest immigration overhaul ever
'Hard to explain to people...': KL Rahul takes indirect dig at LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka
IBPS RRB Prelims Exam 2025 admit card released on ibps.in.; know steps to download hall tickets, exam guidelines
ENTERTAINMENT
On November 16, the actress shared a note on her Instagram handle, along with the WhatsApp details of the impersonator.
Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has released a statement revealing that someone is using her name to scam people on the messaging platform WhatsApp.
On November 16, the actress shared a note on her Instagram handle, along with the WhatsApp details of the impersonator.
She wrote, "I wanted to flag something that a few people brought to my notice today. Someone has been pretending to be me on WhatsApp, using my pictures and messaging photographers about 'photoshoots'. It isn't me. I don't reach out like this, and I don't use any personal number for work. Everything always goes through my team."
Check out the post here:
She further added, "Please be careful and don't engage with that number. If you come across anything odd, just let my team know. Thank you to all those who have my back and are so protective and kind."
Reacting to the post, Kusha Kapila commented, "Can't copy your Gaja Gamini moves though," and "Not those using your Instagram DP," followed by a laughing emoji.
Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Also read: Disha Patani’s father Jagdish Patani granted weapons licence after firing at home in UP’s Bareilly