Aditi Prabhudeva gets her fangirl moment as Yash and wife Radhika Pandit attend actress' wedding reception

Yash-Radhika Pandit

Kannada actor Aditi Prabhudeva tied the knot with businessman Yashas Patla earlier this week and the pictures from the celebrations are being widely circulated online. Amongst the pictures of the ceremony, the netizens are going gaga over the pictures of the newlyweds with Rocking Star Yash and Radhika Pandit.

Aditi has always been very vocal about her admiration for Radhika and looked truly elated to see Yash and Radhika attend the wedding festivities. In one of the videos, the bride was seen smiling ear to ear when Yash and Radhika entered the venue and joined Aditi and Yashas onstage. The bride had a proper fan moment when she hugged Radhika onstage and planted a peck on her cheek.

Check out the video

After the unprecedented success of KGF 2, Yash has cemented his place as a superstar Nationwide. On the other hand, Radhika Pandit, who has been the leading lady of many Kannada superhits, is one of the most loved actors in the Industry. Apart from their much appreciated onscreen chemistry, the couple has also been setting major relationship goals offscreen, with photos and videos of each of their appearances going viral on social media.

After attending the reception, Yash interacted with the media. When one of the journalists asked him about his next film, the actor laughed and left. Fans of Yash are waiting for his next movie announcement, ever since KGF Chapter 2 was released.

Speaking about KGF Chapter 2, Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon starrer hit cinemas on April 14, 2022. The second instalment of the series went on to become the highest-grossing film in Kannada, and even in Hindi. The film was the sequel to the 2018 action-drama KGF Chapter 1. Owing to the blockbuster success of KGF 2, the makers will come up with KGF Chapter 3. However, the release date isn't finalised yet.