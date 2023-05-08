Adipurush trailer leaked day before release, impressed fans say '200 crore confirmed' for Prabhas-starrer

Prabhas in Adipurush

The trailer of Adipurush is set to be released in a grand manner on May 9, Tuesday. A day before the trailer release, a special screening of the same were arranged for fans by the makers in Hyderabad. It seems that from the screening, a Telugu language version of the trailer was leaked online, leading to excited reactions from fans.

Adipurush is based on Ramayan. The Om Raut film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles. On Monday evening, fan clubs began sharing recordings of the trailer on Twitter, showing almost the entire trailer in Telugu. “#AdipurushTrailer trailer is much better than teaser.. Hindi mein atleast 200cr is confirmed,” read the description in one of the tweets. The deluge of videos and pictures from the screening prompted many fans of the actor to request others to not share the leaked footage and not spoil it for others.

Many others shared different shots from the trailer showing Prabhas as Raghava and Devdatt Nage as Hanuman in tweets, praising the visuals. Prabhas was himself present at the screening in Hyderabad and also interacted with fans present there. Many videos from the screening showed fans screaming in the theatre and cheering for the actor after the screening.

The teaser of the film, which was released last year, saw negative comments from a large section of fans, who criticised its VFX and CGI. The makers of the film reacted to it, saying that they were delaying the release to work on the visuals and other aspects. The film is now releasing in theatres on June 16. Before that, the film will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Mounted on a reported budget of Rs 700 crore, it is said to be the most expensive Hindi film ever made.