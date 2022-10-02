Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Adipurush teaser Twitter review: Prabhas impresses, but netizens get disappointed over 'cartoonish' VFX

Adipurush teaser: The official teaser of the much-awaited film has divided the internet. Netizens are finding the VFX horrible and cartoonish.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 08:54 PM IST

Adipurush teaser Twitter review: Prabhas impresses, but netizens get disappointed over 'cartoonish' VFX
Adipurush

Adipurush teaser reaction: The much-awaited teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is out, and it has left the internet divided. As soon as the teaser got surfaced online, netizens expressed their feelings about it. 

There is a certain section of users who hailed Prabhas and Saif for their look at Lord Rama and Raavan. However, there is another section of netizens who panned the trailer for the shoddy VFX, which looks less like live-action, and more like an animated feature film. 

Let's take a look at the reactions

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the team of Adipurush launched the first official teaser on the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In the 1 minute 46 seconds of the teaser, we are introduced to Prabhas as Lord Rama, meditating deep in the ocean. Kriti Sanon looked magnificently charming as Goddess Sita. Sunny Singh also looked apt for Laxmana. However, after Prabhas, it's Saif Ali Khan who will grab your attention. Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan will leave you enthralled, and he showcased the evilness perfectly. 

The anticipation among fans has increased since the announcement of this Om Raut-directed film. In addition, everyone's wait for this movie is becoming increasingly harder due to the film's stellar cast. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh all have significant roles in the movie Adipurush. 

On September 30, Prabhas shared the first Adipurush poster on his Instagram page. Prabhas is shown in the poster kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it upward. He poses in front of an amazing backdrop and looks fantastic in his new avatar.  

After playing an antagonist in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has reprised his role of baddie, Lankeshwar Raavan in Adipurush, which is also directed by Om Raut. Saif is introduced as the character Lankesh through the new poster of the film. Adipurush will release in cinemas on January 12, 2023.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Guns & Gulaabs, Soup, Scoop, Rana Naidu: A look at upcoming series on Netflix India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka Bank launches new campaign ‘KBL Utsav’ to avail offers on home, car and gold loans
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.