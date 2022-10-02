Adipurush teaser: Prabhas shines as Lord Rama, Saif Ali Khan looks menacing as Lankeshwar Raavan

Adipurush

Adipurush teaser: The teaser of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh starrer Adipurush is here, and it looks like a visual treat. Adipurush is the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, and it is directed by the visionary director Om Raut.

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the team of Adipurush launched the first official teaser on the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In the 1 minute 46 seconds of the teaser, we are introduced to Prabhas as Lord Rama, meditating deep in the ocean. Kriti Sanon looked magnificently charming as Goddess Sita. Sunny Singh also looked apt for Laxmana. However, after Prabhas, it's Saif Ali Khan who will grab your attention. Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan will leave you enthralled, and he showcased the evilness perfectly.

Watch the teaser

The anticipation among fans has increased since the announcement of this Om Raut directed film. In addition, everyone's wait for this movie is becoming increasingly harder due to the film's stellar cast. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh all have significant roles in the movie Adipurush.

On September 30, Prabhas shared the first Adipurush poster on his Instagram page. Prabhas is shown in the poster kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it upward. He poses in front of an amazing backdrop and looks fantastic in his new avatar.

After playing an antagonist in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has reprised his role of baddie, Lankeshwar Raavan in Adipurush, which is also directed by Om Raut. Saif is introduced as the character Lankesh through the new poster of the film.

Earlier, while talking about the film, Saif Ali Khan said, "I am thrilled to be working with Omi Dada again. He has a really big vision and knowledge of technology to reinvigorate this story. The way Tanhaji was shot has taken me to a different level from the cutting edge era of cinema, and this time it would be a new experience. This is an extraordinary project and I am thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to fighting swords with the mighty Prabhas and playing the role of villian." Adipurush will release in cinemas on January 12, 2022.