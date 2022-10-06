Adipurush: Sunil Lahri reacts to VFX of Prabhas starrer, says 'Ramanand Sagar iss se...' | Exclusive

Adipurush

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (1987) has a cult following in India, and even overseas. This was the first mega-scale adaptation of the epic Ramayana, and it is still hailed as 'one of the finest adaptations of Ramayana.' Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan starrer cinematic adaptation of epic, Adipurush's teaser met with a negative response among netizens, and they have pointed the VFX as 'cartoonish,' and a 'huge letdown.'

After the teaser, many netizens stated that Sagar's adaptation of Ramayana was way ahead of time, and it achieved a visual breakthrough at an age where VFX were not as advanced like today. So, when Laxman aka Sunil Lahri was asked about his views on Adipurush's VFX, the actor stated, "Definitely it (VFX) was difficult to digest that. See, at that time (during Ramayan) we were new to technology, we tried to achieve the best with our maximum efforts. That's why people still appreciated it even 35 years after of its release. The young generation doesn't feel that the show had 'cartoonish' (effects), or made a mockery out of that."

Lahri further stated, "Agar iss tarah ki technology rahi hoti... toh ho sakta hai (Ramanand) Sagar Saab kuch aur banate, aur aacha banate. I do believe that even though we have evolved in VFX, the visual feat Sagar Saab has achieved, will be difficult to repeat it." Sunil further added, "Phele sab manual kaam hota tha, aaj sab presets hai and they stick to that. Woh effort hi nahi karna chahte. Even though we used to in green screen and blue screen, we used to look after each and every detail, and we put in the same amount of hard work."

Lahri shared an interesting trivia about Ramayan and continued, "The sequence where Hanuman ji carried Ram and Laxman on his shoulder, it took us 4 days to shoot that particular shot. Such was the detailing." Sunil concluded that modern technology has overpowered narration, and imagination, and that's why people are finding it unrealistic.