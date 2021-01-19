'Adipurush': Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan starring film's motion capture begins today

As promised by Prabhas, the makers of his forthcoming film Adipurush have shared a new update regarding the mega project. No, it's not the announcement of the female lead of the film but about the motion capture being kickstarted. Yes, Adipurush starts with the motion capture of the film from January 19, 2021. Directed by Om Raut, the magnum opus also stars Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Lankesh.

Talking about the motion capture, producer Bhushan Kumar, the head honcho of T Series stated, "At T- Series, we have always encouraged new ideas and concepts & this coupled with cutting edge technology, paves the way for the future of filmmaking. Om and his team are creating an entire world of Adipurush with the latest technology, commonly used in international cinema but will be explored in Indian filmmaking for the first time. We are proud to bring to our audiences - Adipurush."

Prabhas shared the photo of the team on his Instagram page and wrote, "Motion capture begins. Creating the world of #Adipurush #SaifAliKhan @omraut #BhushanKumar @vfxwaala @rajeshnair29 @tseriesfilms @retrophiles1 @tseries.official #TSeries."

While producer Prasad Sutar went on to say, "High-end visual effects combined with real-time technology is commonly used in international films and this always helps filmmakers narrate their story. To create a world of Adipurush and to tell the epic tale, we are bringing together the same. Adipurush is a huge mission for all of us and we are looking forward to embarking on this journey with Bhushanji."

The mahurat of Adipurush is set to be held on February 2, 2021, while the film is slated to release on August 11, 2022. This is Om Raut's second directorial after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.