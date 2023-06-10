Search icon
Adipurush: Prabhas’ fans slam south actress Kasthuri Shankar for saying ‘he looks like Karna not Rama’

Prabhas' fans slam south actress Kasthuri Shankar for saying that the actor 'looks like Karna, not Rama' in the upcoming mythological drama Adipurush.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer mythological drama Adipurush is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. While many are applauding the trailer of the movie,  a section of society is unhappy with the VFX used, portrayal of the characters in the movie. South actress Kasthuri Shankar also slammed the makers for the portrayal of Lord Ram in the movie and questioned why they had facial hair. To this, Prabhas’ fans slammed the actress for her comments on the movie. 

On Thursday, South actress Kasthuri Shankar took to her Instagram and shared her views on the upcoming movie Adipurush. Sharing the poster of the movie, the actress wrote, “Is there ANY tradition where Lord Ramji and Laxman are portrayed with mustache and facial hair? Why this disturbing departure? Especially in Prabhas's Telugu home,  Sri Rama has been played to perfection by legends.
I feel Prabhas looks like Karna, not Rama.”

Prabhas’ fans were not happy with the actress’ statement and slammed the actress in the comment section. One of the comments read, “You saw Rama in person?” Another wrote, “Why to fuss about just a mustache? Is it not natural to grow a mustache & beard for a man including an avatar in human form ?!” Another fan said, “she 
@KasthuriShankar traveled in time and came back, decided this. I want that time machine too.” Another comment read, “Is there any source which tells that Sri Rama didn't have any facial hair throughout his avataara? What sort of non-sensical reason for outrage is this?” 

Hemed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. The movie stars Prabhas as Raghava (Lord Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita), Sunny Singh as Laxmana, and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Ravana). The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on June 16 and the trailer of the movie has left fans excited. 

Meanwhile, other than Adipurush, Prabhas also has Prashanth Neel’s Salaar in the pipeline which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. The movie is scheduled to release on September 28 in theatres.

Read Prabhas, Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush to have its world premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, director Om Raut reacts

 

