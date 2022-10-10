Adipurush: Om Raut says Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer will not disappoint anyone, asks fans 'to have faith in makers'

File Photo

Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, has been making headlines ever since the trailer of the film was released. The movie which is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana is being called out by social media users for bad VFX.

Amid trolling, director Om Raut asked netizens to have faith in the makers. He mentioned that the film will not disappoint anyone once it hit the theatres. While speaking to News 18, he stated, “Have faith in us. For us, our audience is supreme. So all the sages, our elders, whoever is telling us things, we are taking note of it. We are writing it down and I assure you that when this film releases on 12 January 2023, we will not disappoint anyone. Believe in us, we will make it happen.”

While speaking the feedback, he stated, “We have seen only 95 seconds of the teaser. I say this again, we are taking all the notes. I guarantee that nobody will be disappointed. This is not a film for us. This is a representation of our bhakti, shraddha and what we stand for.”

Meanwhile, a plea seeking a stay on the release of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer movie Adipurush has been moved in a Delhi Court. The plea alleged that Lord Rama and Hanuman are portrayed in an unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of wearing leather straps. It also said that Ravana has been shown in a wrong appearance.

As per the report of PTI, the plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut, the producer and director of the film. The plea has been listed for Monday for hearing before Senior Civil Judge Abhishek Kumar of Tees Hazari Court. It has been alleged that the trailer of the movie character of Lord Rama, Hanuman and Ravana has been shown in a manner that hurt the religious sentiments of the applicant and many others. It has been claimed that the defendants have hurt the religious, cultural, historical and civilizational sentiments of the plaintiff and many other Hindus by depicting Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way in the teaser/promo video of their upcoming movie Adipurush.

"Lord Rama is shown as an angry man on a killing spree. Lord Hanuman and Lord Rama are also shown wearing leather accessories in a teaser uploaded on the YouTube page of the producer," the plea said. The plea also mentioned the painting of Raja Ravi Verma and the serial Ramayan depicting the characters of Ramayana in a good manner.

READ: Adipurush: Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to Prabhas film's teaser says, 'humare dharam se....' | Exclusive