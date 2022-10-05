Adipurush: Om Raut reacts to trolls targeting Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan starrer for poor VFX, says 'disheartened'

Credit: Om Raut/Instagram

On October 2, the most anticipated teaser of Om Raut’s film Adipurush starring Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas, and Kriti Sanon was released. However, after watching the teaser, netizens trolled it for poor VFX.

Many said that Saif Ali Khan, who will be seen playing Ravana in the film, looks more like a Mughal warrior. Now director Om Raut has reacted to netizens' reaction and the backlash received for the VFX. While speaking to the Indian Express during the 3D screening of the film, the director said, “It’s made for a larger screen and I can’t consume it on a smaller screen. I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen..."

He added, "This film does require an audience that comes to cinema halls very rarely— primarily the senior citizen generation that doesn’t come to cinemas or people from remote locations who don’t have access to theaters."

For the unversed, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Sunny Singh play the characters of Rama, Ravana, Sita, and Laxmana in the mythological film slated to release in cinemas in January next year.

The teaser and the first poster were unveiled on the banks of the river Sarayu in the holy city of Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. But since its trailer release, the film has been facing a backlash on social media, and now, after boycotting previous Bollywood films like Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmastra, the Twitterati has trended the hashtag #BoycottAdipurush on the micro-blogging platform.

The reasons behind the boycott, as claimed by the netizens, are the terrible VFX, Prabhas and Saif being portrayed exactly opposite to how Rama and Ravana are described in Ramayana, scenes being copies from Hollywood films, and an old tweet of Kriti Sanon condemning the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University in 2020.

"How can be this Ravan’s get-up? A great devotee of Bhagwan Shiv, Ravan was renowned for his knowledge of scriptures & his wisdom! They have made him look like an Islamic invader! #Shame", wrote a Twitter user. Another tweet read, "A lot of liberals had issue with the look of Lord Hanuman. They are now okay to depict Lord Rama in an aggressive manner. Lord Rama is never depicted in this manner. He is always gentle, kind, and loving."