Adipurush: Kriti Sanon offers her dupatta to Prabhas to wipe sweat at film's teaser launch event

File Photo

On October 3, the first teaser trailer of Om Raut’s film Adipurush was released. Prabhas will be strared as Lord Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon as Sita in the film which is based on the Hindu mythological text Ramayana.

Kriti and Prabhas attended the teaser-trailer launch event on Sunday, in Uttar Pradesh. A video from the event is going viral on social media in which Kriti can be seen offering her duppata to Prabhas who was sweating due to the lighting on the stage.

Watch video:

For the unversed, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the team of Adipurush launched the first official teaser on the birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. In the 1 minute 46 seconds of the teaser, we are introduced to Prabhas as Lord Rama, meditating deep in the ocean. Kriti Sanon looked magnificently charming as Goddess Sita. Sunny Singh also looked apt for Laxmana. However, after Prabhas, it's Saif Ali Khan who will grab your attention. Khan as Lankeshwar Raavan will leave you enthralled, and he showcased the evilness perfectly. Although the film is touted as a magnum opus, the VFX might disappoint you.

The anticipation among fans has increased since the announcement of this Om Raut-directed film. In addition, everyone's wait for this movie is becoming increasingly harder due to the film's stellar cast. Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh all have significant roles in the movie Adipurush.

On September 30, Prabhas shared the first Adipurush poster on his Instagram page. Prabhas is shown in the poster kneeling down and holding a bow and arrow while aiming it upward. He poses in front of an amazing backdrop and looks fantastic in his new avatar.

After playing an antagonist in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Saif Ali Khan has reprised his role of baddie, Lankeshwar Raavan in Adipurush, which is also directed by Om Raut. Saif is introduced as the character Lankesh through the new poster of the film.