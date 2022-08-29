Adipurush: Fan-made concept art starring Prabhas as Lord Rama goes viral

Adipurush concept art/Twitter

After Prabhas delivered a flop with Radhe Shyam earlier this year, his fans have been eagerly waiting to see the Baahubali actor in the role of Lord Rama in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush. The film which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, is slated for a release on January 12, 2023. With several months to go before the release of Adipurush, enthusiastic fans have been urging the makers to share some updates about the film with them by trending hashtags with the movie's title on social media.

Recently, a zealous fan of Prabhas made a concept motion poster featuring the actor as Lord Rama. The fan-made concept art of Adipurush starring Prabhas looks phenomenal. It is currently going viral on social media after ardent fans spotted it on Twitter and shared it widely.

Have you seen it yet? Take a look below:

Adipurush, bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-Series Films, is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. "Adipurush is made on a budget of Rs 500 crore. For that film, we know that the opening will be giant with a housefull board across. So, we will try to optimise the demand for the film by going ahead with blockbuster pricing", the producer told Pinkvilla adding that the film's tickets will be priced higher compared to other films. Bhushan added, "We know people will come to see it irrespective of pricing as it is a one-off it’s kind event cinema and there is only limited capacity. So, we would make sure, to go all out with this film."

Adipurush is an adaption of the Indian mythological saga 'Ramayana' and it stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan as Rama and Lankesh, respectively. Along with these two, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing Sita, and Sunny Singh as Laxmana. This epic drama is helmed by Om Raut, who has won the audience with 2020's blockbuster 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' starring Ajay Devgn.