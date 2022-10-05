Adipurush: Dipika Chikhlia reacts to film's teaser, says 'I don’t associate Ramayan with VFX..'

Dipika Chikhlia/Insatgram

The Ramanand Sagar adaptation of Ramayan, first aired on Doordarshan in the 1980s, remains to be the most widely seen Ramayan adaptation in film and television. Many people have criticised Om Raut's adaptation of the Ramayan for the big screen, Adipurush, for its terrible visual effects. Now, actor Dipika Chikhlia has claimed that she doesn't believe the Ramayan story should include VFX.

Dipika told IndiaToday.in, “Maine Adipurush ka teaser definitely dekha hai. And I think Ramayan is a story, jo sachchai ki kahani hai aur satvikta ki kahani hai. (I have seen the teaser of Adiprush. I think Ramayan is a story of truth and morality.) I don’t associate Ramayan with VFX, that’s my personal take on this.

Although she could not see Hanuman's leather clothing well in the teaser, Dipika Chikhlia claimed that she had heard that it was being criticised by people.

And there were people talking about how Hanuman ji is wearing leather and teaser mein mujhe itna clearly kuch nazar nahi aaya. (I could not see it clearly in the teaser.) Agar aisa hai toh mujhe lagta hai ki Valmiki ji aur Tulsi ji ne jis sacchai se likhi thi kahani granth, mujhe lagta hai usko hume maintain karna chahiye kyunki ye hamare desh ki dharohar hain (If that is the case, then I think that the intention that Valmiki and Tulsidas had while writing the epic, should be maintained because it is an asset of our country.),” she said.

Om Raut, the director Adipurush, said that he was ‘disheartened’ by the reaction towards the film’s teaser. He told indianexpress.com, “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium—the big screen. You can cut it down to some extent but can’t bring it down to a mobile phone.”