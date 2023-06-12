Adipurush Advance Booking: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon's film sells over 36,000 tickets in pre-sales, can beat these films

Adipurush is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema, which people across the country are eagerly waiting to see. Prabhas will be seen as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon will play the role of Goddess Sita in the film. The advance booking for Adipurush began on Saturday and is already breaking a ton of records.

36,000 tickets sold before the release of Adipurush

As of 6 pm on Sunday, the Om Raut-directed film, produced by Bhushan Kumar has sold around 36,000 tickets across PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Adipurush will close counters around 23,000 to 25,000 tickets by midnight. Adipurush is releasing on Friday and even before the completion of 24 hours, the film has shown its mettle by bringing good numbers. Till 11:30 pm last night, the Prabhas starrer earned Rs 1.40 crores from the Hindi version alone. This includes 1.35 crore grosses from the 3D version, which equates to over 36,000 ticket sales.

READ | AI imagines Bollywood actresses as 'rajkumaris'

Adipurush has sold 35,000 tickets in national chains for the weekend. PVR and INOX lead the way by selling 8800 and 6100 tickets, while Cinepolis has sold 3500 tickets. There are some bulk bookings as promised by some celebrities, but it is not yet clear whether this is a result of celebrities buying Hanuman seats or organic bookings from the audience. As far as the weekend is concerned, Adipurush has sold north of 35,000 tickets across the three series, though bookings are 60% on the opening day alone.

READ | Richest and powerful families of Bollywood

Adipurush can beat these films

If the ticket booking speed continues like this, it could be in contention to record one of the highest advance bookings for a feature film in Hindi in the post-pandemic world. Currently, in the post-Covid list, Pathaan is on top in the Hindi belt, followed by the Kannada movie KGF 2 and Brahmastra on the third. Before the release, one of the biggest challenges for Adipurush is RRR, but with such a response on Sunday, the expectation from the film has increased.