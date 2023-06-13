Adipurush advance booking crosses Rs 4 crore in just 2 days, massive opening expected for Prabhas' Ramayan adaptation

Prabhas in Adipurush

Just three days remain for the release of the heavily-anticipated mythological epic Adipurush. The film’s advance bookings were opened on Sunday, five days ahead of release. And so far, the response has been phenomenal. The Om Raut film is selling tickets like hot cakes, largely in 3D shows in both Hindi and Telugu, and looks set to topple a few opening day records.

As of Tuesday morning, Adipurush had earned Rs 3.55 crore in advance booking sales for its opening day alone, as per Sacnilk. Trade experts say that the overall advance booking for the opening weekend is past Rs 4 crore by now. That is a healthy figure, considering the real rush for bookings begins only on Wednesday and Thursday.

Sacnilk’s report states that Adipurush has sold tickets worth Rs 2.90 crore in Hindi (Rs 2.73 crore for 3D and Rs 17 lakh for 2D), and Rs 64 lakh in Telugu (all 3D). There are also some sales in Malayalam and Telugu, but they total up to under Rs 40,000 so far. Based on the current trends, the film can do an opeing of around Rs 25-30 crore in the Hindi version and over Rs 40 crore in Telugu. These are strong figures post-pandemic.

Whether the film will be able to sustain that would depend on the reviews and word of mouth after that. However, Adipurush would need to break several records if it has any ambitions of being profitable. The film has been touted as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and easily the most expensive Hindi film of all time. The exact budget is not known but reports vary from Rs 550 crore-700 crore. This would mean the film would need to do business of over Rs 600 crore just to be profitable. Since the pandemic, only three Indian films have breached that mark – RRR, KGF Chapter 2, and Pathaan.

Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, is based on Ramayan and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan.