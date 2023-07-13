How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Adhura, the new show on Prime Video, starring Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal, addresses the 'horrors' of bullying.

Adhura, the new show on Prime Video, was billed and promoted as a gripping and chilling horror thriller. The show, set in a fictitious prestigious boarding school, told the story of a young boy, seemingly possessed, and committing grave violent acts. While the show had its share of hits and misses, the one thing it needs to be applauded for is choosing to handle a sensitive subject like bullying in the boarding schools of India.

Adhura tells the story of two boys, both outcasts and misfits – 10-year-old Vedant who goes to the school in 2022, and 17-year-old Ninad who went to the school in 2007. Through two parallel narratives, the show establishes how these two youngsters are ‘outcasts’ among their peers. Even though they are very different in ages, nature, and persona, the one thread binding them is they are victims of bullying at the hands of the ‘cool kids’ of the school.

That bullying exists in some of the premier institutions of India is no state secret. There has been the odd depiction of this in our films and shows but not quite in the depth that Adhura takes it. This choice by directors Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee sets the show apart. Yes, it does have its faults, but those lie in the horror side of the narrative. When it comes to the human emotive aspect, Adhura has a freshness that OTT has been lacking for some time.

The Indian OTT space has become populated with crime thrillers, largely set in the heartland. So much so that often, these shows become indistinguishable from each other. Hence, whenever any show breaks that clutter, it does stand out. Adhura does that. It is helped by the director duo taking a sensitive and human approach to the depiction of bullying. You see the beatings and the dread but never does it get exploitative or titillating in any way.

For me, the horror in the story of Adhura was not about any murderous ghost or the constant dread in the air (yes, call me crazy) but the dread these two boys felt on being punished for ‘not fitting in’. The bully is the villain here, not the spirit. And the directors have drawn that parallel, or at least attempted to, quite nicely. The show does have a rather disturbing take on it though. It almost justifies the bully bullying his tormentors, but just stops short of that, thankfully.