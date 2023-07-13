How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Headlines

Indian Navy to get French Navy's Rafale Marine aircrafts for training

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams for all events

After Shein, Mukesh Ambani-Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail signs Rs 2850 crore deal with this iconic German brand

CUET PG 2023 answer key RELEASED, direct link here

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Indian Navy to get French Navy's Rafale Marine aircrafts for training

ICC announces equal prize money for men's and women's teams for all events

AI reimagines Gangs of Wasseypur stars in Barbie world

10 most popular Indian web series of 2023 so far

8 best superfoods to increase red blood cells count

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

“Brought up together by a common heart…” US Envoy hails India-US relationship

Watch | Two US nationals undertake Amarnath Yatra, call it a ‘dream come true after 40 years'

Cyclone Biparjoy: Heavy rains lash Gujarat before landfall, over 74,000 evacuated

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

Hansal Mehta gets 'terrible' stomach infection, says 'two deputy CMs' in Mumbai can't provide basic clean drinking water

Saif Ali Khan’s next action thriller with Pathaan director Siddharth Anand sold to Netflix for huge amount: Report

HomeEntertainment

bollywood

How Adhura's horrors are more about bullying and loneliness of 'misfits' than anything supernatural | Opinion

Adhura, the new show on Prime Video, starring Ishwak Singh and Rasika Dugal, addresses the 'horrors' of bullying.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Adhura, the new show on Prime Video, was billed and promoted as a gripping and chilling horror thriller. The show, set in a fictitious prestigious boarding school, told the story of a young boy, seemingly possessed, and committing grave violent acts. While the show had its share of hits and misses, the one thing it needs to be applauded for is choosing to handle a sensitive subject like bullying in the boarding schools of India.

Adhura tells the story of two boys, both outcasts and misfits – 10-year-old Vedant who goes to the school in 2022, and 17-year-old Ninad who went to the school in 2007. Through two parallel narratives, the show establishes how these two youngsters are ‘outcasts’ among their peers. Even though they are very different in ages, nature, and persona, the one thread binding them is they are victims of bullying at the hands of the ‘cool kids’ of the school.

That bullying exists in some of the premier institutions of India is no state secret. There has been the odd depiction of this in our films and shows but not quite in the depth that Adhura takes it. This choice by directors Gauravv Chawla and Ananya Banerjee sets the show apart. Yes, it does have its faults, but those lie in the horror side of the narrative. When it comes to the human emotive aspect, Adhura has a freshness that OTT has been lacking for some time.

The Indian OTT space has become populated with crime thrillers, largely set in the heartland. So much so that often, these shows become indistinguishable from each other. Hence, whenever any show breaks that clutter, it does stand out. Adhura does that. It is helped by the director duo taking a sensitive and human approach to the depiction of bullying. You see the beatings and the dread but never does it get exploitative or titillating in any way.

For me, the horror in the story of Adhura was not about any murderous ghost or the constant dread in the air (yes, call me crazy) but the dread these two boys felt on being punished for ‘not fitting in’. The bully is the villain here, not the spirit. And the directors have drawn that parallel, or at least attempted to, quite nicely. The show does have a rather disturbing take on it though. It almost justifies the bully bullying his tormentors, but just stops short of that, thankfully.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Urfi Javed to make her Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's upcoming film? Here's what we know

Chandrayaan-3: Countdown begins for India’s third Moon mission, all you need to know

Viral video: Youths go above and beyond to save dogs from deadly floodwaters

This IIM, NIT grad who once ran Rs 18,470 crore company now hired by rival edtech brand; his new role is…

Fan asks SRK about Jawan’s surprise element — Actor’s reply wins hearts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Kusha Kapila, who started as fashion reporter; has net worth of Rs 20 crore, walked Cannes red carpet

Disha Patani shares drool-worthy photos in silver saree with plunging neckline blouse, fans say 'aag laga di'

Inspirational journey of BTS leader RM aka Kim Nam-joon who learned English by watching Friends

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

5 times Bigg Boss-fame Sonali Raut burned the internet with her bold, sexy bikini pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE