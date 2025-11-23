FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates

Yogi Adityanath orders crackdown on illegal immigrants, directs officials to set up detention centres in every district

Cricket Australia to face loss over Rs 170000000 after Travis Head's 123-run carnage in Perth: Know real reason

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: Madhuri Dixit recreates 'Dola Re', netizens react: 'Couldn’t they pay Aishwarya enough to...'

Another explosive scare! Uttarakhand Police seize 20 Kg Gelatin Cache outside school in Almora; check details

Kartik Aaryan's birthday: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri actor gets goofy birthday wish from his rumoured ex-girlfriend: 'Everything has changed...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH

Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details

Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet

Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here

5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala

Actress Adah Sharma's grandmother passed away on Sunday. She breathed her last in Mumbai at 5:30 am. Admitted in the hospital for the last few weeks, she succumbed to Ulcerative Colitis and Diverticulitis. It is to be noted that Adah fondly referred to her grandmother as Paati. Adah is known to have shared an extremely close bond with her grandmother, sharing several joyful memories with her on social media — especially the viral “Party with Paati” videos.

Latest News

IANS

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 01:54 PM IST

Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Adah Sharma's grandmother passed away on Sunday. She breathed her last in Mumbai at 5:30 am. Admitted in the hospital for the last few weeks, she succumbed to Ulcerative Colitis and Diverticulitis. It is to be noted that Adah fondly referred to her grandmother as Paati. Adah is known to have shared an extremely close bond with her grandmother, sharing several joyful memories with her on social media — especially the viral “Party with Paati” videos.

Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service for her grandmother in their hometown in Kerala. A source close to Adah shared, "Adah is closest to her grandmother than anyone else. She lives with her grandmother. Her grandmother has been in the hospital for the past month. Adah and her mother will be having a memorial service in their hometown in Kerala." Apart from being the elder in the family, her grandmother is also believed to have been a source of strength, humour, and unconditional love in Adah’s life.

In August, Adah dropped glimpses from her grandmother's birthday celebration on social media. The 'The Kerala Story' actress uploaded a video on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, where he grandmother was seen enjoying her special day in the presence of her loved ones. The post had the whole family singing 'Happy Birthday', after which we could see everyone grooving to songs such as "Bareli Ke Bazaar Me" and "Sar Jo Tera Chakraye". The video also included glimpses from the cake-cutting ceremony. "My Naanis sweet 16th Birthday #PartyWithPaati...Honoured to have the opportunity to be the cinematographer of my grandmothers birthday bash. Here are the highlights," Adah wrote the caption.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Adah's feed is full of such precious moments with her Paati.

(Except for the headline, the story hasn't been taken by DNA staff but is directly published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr present; WATCH
Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju marry in royal wedding in Udaipur, Donald Trump Jr
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities; check who will benefit, other details
Noida airport: Bus services to start from these regions, to connect major cities
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Kerala
Adah Sharma's beloved 'Paati' passes away, family to hold memorial service in Ke
First pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT, groom Vamsi Gadiraju and family await her entry is all hearts
1st pics of billionaire Rama Raju Mantena's daughter Netra Mantena as bride OUT
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG, Class 1; list of important dates
Delhi School Admission 2026-27: Check admission schedule for classes nursery, KG
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr's dance with Ranveer Singh, to Janhvi, Shahid's performances, a look at billionaire's sangeet
Vamsi Gadiraju-Netra Mantena wedding: From Donald Trump Jr dance with Ranveer Si
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony that will melt your heart; See pics here
5 adorable moments from Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's 'mehndi' ceremony...
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega auction
From Deepti Sharma to Laura Wolvaardt: Players to watch out for in WPL 2026 mega
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage featured in Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors, now owned by this conglomerate
In pics: Raj Kapoor's Rs 100-crore Deonar Cottage aka RK Cottage
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, see pics
Step inside Kumar Vishwas’ royal home with elephant entrance, luxurious decor, s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE