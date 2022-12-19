Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Actress Tejaswini Pandit reveals her house owner asked for sexual favours, says 'they judged me because...'

Tejaswini Pandit, who is actress Jyoti Chandekar’s daughter, revealed that the owner of the apartment made an offer for sexual favours.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 08:15 PM IST

Actress Tejaswini Pandit reveals her house owner asked for sexual favours, says 'they judged me because...'
Credit: Tejaswini Pandit/Instagram

Recently popular Tejaswini Pandit talked about a humiliating experience when she was staying at a rental apartment in Pune. While speaking to Soumitra Pote on his podcast Mitramhane, she revealed that the owner of the apartment who was a corporator made an offer for a quid pro quo arrangement involving sexual favours.

Tejaswini stated, “It was around 2009-10 and I used to stay in a rental apartment on Sinhagad Road (in Pune). At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me… There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it on his face. I did not enter this profession to do such things, or else I would not have stayed in a rental apartment. I would have brought homes and cars and whatnot.”

She further added, “It was a combination of two things. They judged me because of my profession and because my financial position was weak. It was a learning experience for me.”

For the unversed, Tejaswini actress Jyoti Chandekar’s daughter who made her debut in 2004 with Kedar Shinde’s Aga Bai Arrecha!

Earlier, an observation made by a District Sessions Court in Kerala that the offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted, when the woman was wearing "sexually provocative dress" sparked a controversy with the state women commission strongly deploring it. The court made the observation last week while granting bail to 74-year-old social activist and writer Civic Chandran in a sexual abuse case.

Also read|Pathaan: FIR against Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's song Besharam Rang files

In its August 12 order, the Kozhikode Sessions Court had observed that the photograph of the complainant, produced by the accused along with the bail application, would explain that she "herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one" and it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the complainant on his lap and sexually press her breast."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Urfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed is a social media sensation, see pics
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Streaming This Week: Brahmastra, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Enola Holmes 2, OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BSEB Bihar Board 2023 Inter admit card for practical exams to be out today at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.