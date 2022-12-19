Actress Tejaswini Pandit reveals her house owner asked for sexual favours, says 'they judged me because...'

Credit: Tejaswini Pandit/Instagram

Recently popular Tejaswini Pandit talked about a humiliating experience when she was staying at a rental apartment in Pune. While speaking to Soumitra Pote on his podcast Mitramhane, she revealed that the owner of the apartment who was a corporator made an offer for a quid pro quo arrangement involving sexual favours.

Tejaswini stated, “It was around 2009-10 and I used to stay in a rental apartment on Sinhagad Road (in Pune). At that time, only one or two movies of mine had been released. The apartment was owned by a corporator. When I reached his office to pay rent, he made a direct offer to me… There was a glass of water on the table, I picked it up and threw it on his face. I did not enter this profession to do such things, or else I would not have stayed in a rental apartment. I would have brought homes and cars and whatnot.”

She further added, “It was a combination of two things. They judged me because of my profession and because my financial position was weak. It was a learning experience for me.”

For the unversed, Tejaswini actress Jyoti Chandekar’s daughter who made her debut in 2004 with Kedar Shinde’s Aga Bai Arrecha!

Earlier, an observation made by a District Sessions Court in Kerala that the offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted, when the woman was wearing "sexually provocative dress" sparked a controversy with the state women commission strongly deploring it. The court made the observation last week while granting bail to 74-year-old social activist and writer Civic Chandran in a sexual abuse case.

In its August 12 order, the Kozhikode Sessions Court had observed that the photograph of the complainant, produced by the accused along with the bail application, would explain that she "herself is exposing to dresses which are having some sexual provocative one" and it is impossible to believe that a man aged 74 and physically disabled can forcefully put the complainant on his lap and sexually press her breast."