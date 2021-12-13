Actress Srishti Shukla aka Srish is smitten by the trend of music videos. Here’s what she has to say!

Internet being home to superlative talents has seen the rise of influencers in the last few years. Amidst this highly competitive environment, content creator and actress Srishti Shukla aka Srish has wooed the netizens with her impeccable content. And why not? Srishti’s deadly dance moves have unarguably stolen many hearts.

Srishti's consistency in creating unique content has made her a household name on the gram. Moreover, she has become a fan-favourite among the youth. Time and again, the actress has stunned her fans with different dance covers and trending short videos on social media. “Dancing makes me express myself in the best way possible. It might be a hobby for a few, but for me, it is an emotion”, says Srishti Shukla.

Originally hailing from Bhopal, Srishti frequently flies to Bangalore and Hyderabad for work commitments. Her passion for dance goes way back to her school days, and she has now come a long way. Beginning her career by creating videos on YouTube, she made her foray into short-video platforms like Josh, TikTok and Moj. Earlier, her dance covers of ‘Daru Badnaam’ and ‘Chhote Chhote Peg Heels’ took the internet by storm with having garnered millions of views on the internet.

As Srishti sets her foothold as an eminent dancer on the internet, she even proves her prowess as an actress. The actress had earlier been a part of a Telugu film ‘Natyam’, and currently she is working towards making a smashing debut over the OTT space. Along with her interest in web series and web shows, Srishti Shukla in the coming time also hopes to make her foray into mainstream cinema.

When asked about the latest trend that has pleased her in recent times, the actress went on to say that music videos have grabbed her attention. “It is great to see how indie music labels have flooded the internet with different kinds of music videos. I would say that music videos are the best way of conveying stories”, Srishti added. With a lot on her platter, it would be interesting to see what Srishti Shukla has in store for her fans.

You can connect with Srishti on Instagram - @sriiishh

-Brand Desk Content