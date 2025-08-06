Actress Shwetha Menon booked for ‘obscenity’ in films, FIR filed

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

BIG Update on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, Railway Ministry announces completion of...

Passenger accuses IndiGo of charginging Rs 11,900 due to faulty weighing scales, airline responds

US Army Base in Georgia attacked by shooter, five personnel injured

Viral Qatal girl Revati Mahurkarr on cracking Guru Randhawa's song, how safe film industry is for outsiders: 'There will be people who..' | Exclusive

After Trump slaps additional 25 percent tariff, India points finger at China, Turkey: 'Extremely unfortunate'

Gujarat man walks dangerously close to feeding lion, video goes viral

After UP, this state govt makes FREE travel for women on Raksha Bandhan; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days; couple thanks Mumbai Police

Ankita Lokhande’s house help’s daughter found after 6 days

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour

Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...

Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...

This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th

From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Shwetha Menon booked for ‘obscenity’ in films, FIR filed

The complaint was filed by social activist Martin Menachery, and the case has been filed under Section 67(A) of the IT Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 06, 2025, 09:38 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Actress Shwetha Menon booked for ‘obscenity’ in films, FIR filed
Image credit: Instagram

TRENDING NOW

Police in Kerala's Kochi have registered a case against popular Malayalam actress Shwetha Menon, following a complaint that she allegedly acted in obscene content and profited from it.

The complaint was filed by social activist Martin Menachery, and the case has been filed under Section 67(A) of the IT Act and provisions of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The complaint cites scenes from several Malayalam films in which Menon acted, including "Paleri Manikyam", "Rathinirvedam", and "Kalimannu" - the latter being a film directed by Blessy that featured real footage of the actress giving birth.

A condom advertisement featuring the actress has also been included in the list of allegedly objectionable material.

Despite the serious allegations, all the works mentioned by the complainant were certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and released to the public through mainstream platforms.

Many of these films are still accessible in the public domain. The complaint alleges that scenes from these films are being shared widely on social media and adult websites, which, according to the petitioner, amounts to indecent representation and misuse of digital platforms.

Initially, the police reportedly did not act on the complaint, but Menachery approached the Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, which then instructed the police to register a case.

Based on the court's directive, the Kochi Central police proceeded to file an FIR against Menon. Confirming the news, a top police official said they are bound by rules and when a court directs them, they have to do it. 

"Now we will probe the complaint," the official said. The FIR reportedly mentions that nude or semi-nude scenes involving the actress are being circulated via online platforms, further prompting the case registration.

This fresh development comes at a time when Menon is contesting for the prestigious post of the President of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA).

She is pitted against popular actor and BJP leader Devan.

At one point of time, there was a feeling that she might be elected unopposed to the post of the President after four male candidates withdrew, but Devan said it's always better to win through the democratic process, and if it happens, it will be a commendable achievement for her, and if not, it will be seen as a gratis gesture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Donald Trump and PM Modi after US President threatens steeper tariffs on India
'Dost dost na raha': Jairam Ramesh mocks 'special bond' between Trump, PM Modi
Nathan Smith to miss second test of ZIM vs NZ Test series sponsored by SwamiJi online best cricket ID provider
Smith ruled out of second Test vs Zimbabwe; Foulkes to debut for NZ
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking Us
Chasing Likes, Losing Lives: How India’s Digital Obsession Is Quietly Breaking U
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from...
Good news for TCS employees as Ratan Tata firm set to roll out salary hikes from
Is Donald Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US continues to buy from Moscow, threatens India
Is Trump financing Russia's war against Ukraine? US buys from Moscow, threatens.
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger than Buckingham Palace, its owner is...
This Indian royal palace outshines Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia, four times bigger th
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE