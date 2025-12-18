Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during the song launch of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', with co-star Prabhas.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during the song launch of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', with co-star Prabhas. A video of the incident is goinh viral on social media, where Niddhi can be seen very uncomfortbale as several fans tried to come close to her. Nidhhi Agerwal and Prabhas were at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall for the launch of their song Sahana and Sahana, where hundreds of fans were gathered to take the glimpses of the stars. However, the situation went uncontroblle when actress Niddhi's personal space was breached.

What's in the video?

In the video, several fans can be seen trying to come closer to Nidhhi Agerwal to click pictures and meet her. However, she was stuck in between a large crowd from all sides struggling to reach to her car.

As per India Today, police confirmed that the event managers 'did not take any permission' for the gathering. They also said that no official security arrangements were made to manage the large crowd.