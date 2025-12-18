FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH

Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: Ban on Non-BS-VI vehicles, work-from-home policy and more; Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not amid ‘very poor’ AQI

Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, check area-wise pollution levels

BIG trouble for TMC! MLA Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH

Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Good news for Delhi-NCR residents: Namo Bharat Train to connect THESE two major cities through IFFCO Chowk; Check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs strict enforcement of…, says, ‘collective…’

Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'If somebody would have...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch...

Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: Ban on Non-BS-VI vehicles, work-from-home policy and more; Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not amid ‘very poor’ AQI

Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: What’s allowed and what’s not

Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...

Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s four

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during the song launch of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', with co-star Prabhas.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during the song launch of her upcoming film 'The Raja Saab', with co-star Prabhas. A video of the incident is goinh viral on social media, where Niddhi can be seen very uncomfortbale as several fans tried to come close to her. Nidhhi Agerwal and Prabhas were at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall for the launch of their song Sahana and Sahana, where hundreds of fans were gathered to take the glimpses of the stars. However, the situation went uncontroblle when actress Niddhi's personal space was breached. 

What's in the video?

In the video, several fans can be seen trying to come closer to  Nidhhi Agerwal to click pictures and meet her. However, she was stuck in between a large crowd from all sides struggling to reach to her car.

As per India Today, police confirmed that the event managers 'did not take any permission' for the gathering. They also said that no official security arrangements were made to manage the large crowd.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch, personal space breached, Police says..., WATCH
Actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed at Hyderabad's Lulu Mall during song launch...
Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: Ban on Non-BS-VI vehicles, work-from-home policy and more; Here’s what’s allowed and what’s not amid ‘very poor’ AQI
Delhi-NCR anti-pollution measures start today: What’s allowed and what’s not
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s four
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets natio
BIG trouble for TMC! MLA Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH
BIG trouble for TMC! MLA Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement