Actress Nandini Kashyap arrested after student dies in hit-and-run case: Report

In a shocking turn of events, popular Assamese actress Nandini Kashyap has been taken into custody after a 21-year-old man, Samiul Haque, died following a hit-and-run incident in Guwahati. The arrest came on July 28, shortly after the victim passed away due to severe injuries.

Victim Was Returning From Work When Tragedy Struck

The crash occurred in the early morning hours of July 25 near Dakhingaon. Samiul, a student at Nalbari Polytechnic and part-time worker with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, was on his way home after finishing a lighting job when a Mahindra Scorpio hit him. The vehicle was allegedly moving at high speed.

CCTV Footage and Eyewitnesses

Security camera visuals and witness statements reportedly confirmed that Nandini was behind the wheel. It's alleged that she didn’t stop after the accident and left the scene without helping the injured man.

Police later tracked the vehicle to a residential complex in Kahilipara after the victim’s coworkers chased it down. Nandini was allegedly trying to hide the SUV when they confronted her. Clips from that incident quickly spread on social media.

Haque suffered major trauma, including head injuries and multiple broken bones. His family claims that though Nandini initially agreed to support his treatment financially, she failed to do so and withdrew contact afterward.

Although Nandini had been questioned earlier and her car was seized, she wasn’t arrested at the time due to the case being registered under lighter, bailable charges. After the victim’s death, authorities stepped in with stricter action.

"We arrested actor Nandini Kashyap today in connection with the hit-and-run case. With the victim’s death, the charges have been upgraded, and she will be produced before a local court," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Guwahati, to NDTV.

Actress in Spotlight for Wrong Reasons

While her latest film Rudra continues to perform well at the box office, Nandini is now embroiled in a serious legal case that could have long-lasting consequences for her career.