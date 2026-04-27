Actress Mehreen Pirzada ties the knot with Arsh Aulakh in Himachal Pradesh, dreamy wedding photos go viral

Mehreen Pirzada opted for a pink anarkali suit, intricately designed with the silver floral embroidery. She kept minimal makeup and complemented the look with statement jewellery. Arsh Aulakh wore a matching anarkali kurta and white trousers.

Actress Mehreen Pirzada, known for featuring in Telugu films such as F2: Fun and Frustration, Kavacham, Chanakya, Entha Manchivaadavuraa, Mahanubhavudu, and Raja the Great, has tied the knot with Arsh Aulakh in an intimate ceremony in Himachal Pradesh. The couple shared the news with a collaborative post on their respective Instagram handles on Sunday.

It featured a series of pictures from the wedding. "26.04.26 #ArshDiMehr," read the caption. The actor opted for a pink anarkali suit, intricately designed with the silver floral embroidery. She kept minimal makeup and complemented the look with statement jewellery. Aulakh wore a matching anarkali kurta and white trousers. The attire also featured embroidery work on it.

The actress was previously engaged to BJP leader Bhavya Bishnoi, son of politicians Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi and grandson of famous political horse-trader and former three-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Bishnoi. Mehreen and Bhavya exchanged the rings in March 2021, but called off the engagement in July 2021.

Pirzada made her acting debut in 2016 with the Telugu romantic comedy thriller Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, which served as a breakthrough role for her. She later went on to feature in several projects, primarily in Telugu industry. She was last seen in the 2025 Tamil action thriller Indra. Mehreen's only Bollywood film till date is the 2017 fantasy comedy Phillauri.

Mehreen Pirzada's brother Gurfateh Pirzada is also an actor. He has been part of Kiara Advani-led Netflix film Guilty in 2020 and the 2022 fantasy actioner Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan. Gurfateh has also acted in two critically acclaimed series - Class on Netflix in 2023 and Call Me Bae on Prime Video in 2024.

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