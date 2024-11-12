In a recent event, Kasthuri made a comment saying that Telugu people are descendants of courtesans who served ancient kings.

Kasthuri Shankar, South Indian actress, reportedly went missing after receiving numerous legal notices due to her cotroversial comments about the Telugu community.

In a recent public appearance, Kasthuri made a remark suggesting that Telugu people are the descendants of courtesans who served ancient monarchs. This remark has led to strong criticism and outrage from the community.

Media sources suggest that Kasthuri Shankar has gone into hiding after a legal case was lodged against her for allegedly insulting the Telugu community. A report from *Kerala Kaumudi* mentioned that she disappeared shortly after seeking anticipatory bail from the Madras High Court.

Several complaints have been filed against her throughout Tamil Nadu, including in Chennai and Madurai, accusing her of making provocative remarks in a public forum. In reaction to this, legal notices have been sent to Kasthuri by the authorities.

According to reports, when the police visited Kasthuri Shankar’s residence in Poes Garden for questioning, they found the house locked, and her phone was turned off. It is also being speculated that the actress may have fled to Andhra Pradesh to avoid arrest.

On November 5, Kasthuri Shankar issued a public apology in response to the controversy surrounding her remarks. In her statement, she admitted receiving numerous threats after her comment went viral.

She wrote, "Today a most respected Telugu brother of mine patiently explained the ramifications of my choice of words on the entire Telugu populace of Tamil Nadu and beyond." She futher mentioned, "It was never my intention to hurt or offend my Telugu extended family. I am sorry for any inadvertent ill feeling. In the interest of all-round amity, I withdraw all references to Telugu in my speech delivered on 3rd November 2024. This controversy has diverted focus from the more important points I raised in that speech."

Meanwhile, Kasthuri Shankar is quite active on social media, frequently re-sharing videos on her Instagram stories.