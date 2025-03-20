Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently came back on shoot of her upcoming film RC 16 opposite Ram Charan. After her return, Janhvi met his co-star's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela who gifted her a specially curated food box from her own brand Athamma’s Kitchen.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor will star in tentatively titled film ‘RC 16’ opposite Ram Charan which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana. She recently came back on shoot and joined the crew on Hyderabad sets. After her return, Janhvi met his co-star's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela who gifted her a specially curated food box from her own brand Athamma’s Kitchen. The gift packed homemade south Indian delicacies like podis, pickles, and many other favourite dishes of Janhvi.

The star’s wife has earned a name for herself in the field of food and tradition and recently opened own brand of home cooked food, Athamma’s Kitchen. The kitchen is a tribute to his husband Ram Charan’s mother, Surekha, on her birthday. The idea behind the kitchen is an expression of Upasana’s own interest in preserving and sharing culinary traditions and also takes interest in gifting items from the brand to her near ones.

Janhvi Kapoor's special gift

Upasana captured the delightful moment and shared it on Athamma’s Kitchen’s official Instagram account with the caption, “What’s cooking on the sets of RC16??? Stay tuned.” The heartwarming moment touched her who has openly expressed her love for South Indian delicacies and got excited after receiving the gift. In her earlier vlogs she shared how she enjoys the combination of North and South Indian homemade recipes. Certainly, Upasana considered Ulajh star’s weakness for food and gifted her just that she wanted.

This heartwarming moment touched even netizens who got curious to know what was inside the box and praised Upasana for such a special gift. The image that exudes positive vibes and considerate moment was appreciated by netizens. While gifting the box to Janhvi, Upasana wore a white floral outfit and Janhvi looked chic in a mini top paired with cream trousers and carried a classy handbag. The post has gone viral, and garenered many views and comments.