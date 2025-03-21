Garggi discussed Kerala’s traditional views on cousin marriages, explaining that the acceptance of such relationships often depends on family lineage and varies from one family to another.

Debutant Sharan Venugopal’s film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal has become a hot topic because it shows a romantic relationship between cousins.

While the film has been praised for its storytelling and acting, it has also faced criticism, especially for its portrayal of family relationships, which goes against Kerala’s cultural norms. Actress Garggi Ananthan, who plays a lead role, has shared her thoughts on the ongoing debate.

As per Mathrubhumi.com report, in response to the criticism, Garggi Ananthan clarified that the film doesn't glorify cousin relationships. She pointed out that it simply reflects a reality that exists in society. As an actor, she focused on bringing her character to life, rather than passing judgment on the storyline itself.

She said, "As an actor, my only responsibility was to do the character I took on well. It’s a very interesting character with many layers. All I thought about was how to do it." Garggi Ananthan also clarified that in the story, the characters Athira and Nikhil don’t grow up together and only discover each other’s existence later in life.

She said, "From the perspective of the character, Athira and Nikhil don’t know each other at all. They are strangers—people who have never spoken to each other even once in their lives. Even their parents may never have told them about the other person. In such a situation, how can there be a sibling relationship between people who have never met before?"

Garggi also discussed Kerala’s traditional views on cousin marriages, explaining that the acceptance of such relationships often depends on family lineage and varies from one family to another.

She said, "In Kerala, there was this system of murappennu and muracherukan, and it still exists in many places. If they are the children of a sister and a brother, everyone will accept it. But if they are the children of two brothers, then it is not considered possible—even though in both cases, the blood relationship is the same."

Garggi acknowledged that societal norms heavily influence how familial relationships are perceived. She also pointed out that views on cousin marriages differ widely, shaped by the cultural and community context, with each having its own set of beliefs.

She explained, "In our country, there is a belief that men continue the blood relationship. If it is the children of brothers, it is believed that they are of the same blood, whereas if it is the children of sisters, it is believed that it is the blood of their husbands. If it were the latter, maybe there wouldn’t be so much criticism."

She further added, "I know many people who had relationships like that with cousins. Some people experience adolescence together, and many things can happen during this time. Similarly, some people face harassment from cousins. All of this exists in our society."

Garggi highlighted that one of the characters in the story cautions the protagonists about respecting boundaries, sending a clear message that such relationships must be handled with caution.

Although Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal has stirred debate over its theme, it has also received praise for its strong technical execution, well-developed characters, and impressive performances.