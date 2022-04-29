Actress Ekta Jain is all set to make a smashing comeback in films and digital space

The only way to upgrade your skills in any field is through consistent practice. With diversified experience in the film and television industry, actress Ekta Jain has set her foothold as one of the highly regarded names in the showbiz. Her experience of more than two decades has seen her explore different roles as an anchor, actress, dubbing artist and show presenter.

Beginning her career in 1998, Ekta Jain has featured in more than 25 Indian TV serials and shows. Some of the most popular shows she has worked in are 'Kahin Diya Jale Kahin Jiya', 'Shagun', 'Inspector Vijay', 'Family No. 1', 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom (animated) and 'Jai Ganga Maiyya'. As much passion as she has for working in Indian television, Ekta Jain equally adores working for feature films.

Ekta's filmography includes many noteworthy films like 'Taal', 'Nayak: The Real Hero' and 'Chori Chori Chupke Chupke'. Throughout these years, the film industry has evolved with many new concepts. In this dynamic scenario, one thing that has remained constant is Ekta Jain's calibre to grasp new things. Other than her acting career, she was actively involved in fashion shows and beauty pageants in Mumbai and other cities.

However, the actress was away from the limelight for quite a long time because of her hectic work schedule. Interestingly, Ekta Jain is gearing up to make her comeback on the small screen soon. It is still not known about her line-up of projects, but the news had earlier surfaced that Ekta Jain will soon be seen in soap operas and three upcoming Bollywood films titled ‘Khali Bali’, ‘Trahimaam’ and ‘Shatranj’.

Being a trained theatre artist, she was an active participant in dramas, shows and other plays during college. She had even started modelling after which acting happened to her. Interestingly, in 2004, she called it quits to pursue a career as a cabin crew for nearly ten years. With her roots in Kutch, Gujarat, she was born in Calicut and raised in Gondiya, Yavatmal and Mumbai.

As Ekta Jain prepares to revisit the film industry, she stated that a lot has changed now. “Earlier, people had to wait for the long auditioning process to establish networks. Now with social media, internet and OTT platforms, many talented artists have an easy route to get a breakthrough in films, web series and shows”, she revealed. Apart from this, Ekta will also feature in international flicks including an Indo-Chinese film. On a concluding note, she said that many different projects are in the pipeline that will release soon.

(Sponsored feature)