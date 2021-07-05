Actress Disha Pardeshi can't wait to explore different roles, genres on OTT platforms

We've been binge-watching shows and movies throughout the day over the last year. Whether it's discovering a new show or a new actor, the online streaming platforms have been our one-stop entertainment platform. And one actress that we can't wait to see on OTT platforms is Disha Pardeshi. She has been a part of various coveted shows and fans can't wait to see more of her.



Over the years, the stunner has participated in Boogie Woogie, Eka Peksha Ek (Marathi Dance Reality Show - Season 3 and Maharashtracha Superstar (Marathi Act Reality Show 2020). And if that wasn't enough, Disha has also walked the runway for celebrated designers like Manish Malhotra, Rohit Verma, Karishma Jamwal, Seema Khan, and many more.



Disha is also keen to showcase her talent on OTT platforms. Speaking about the same, Disha had said that, "It's a great platform to showcase talent. Whether it's dancing, singing, stand-up comedy, there is a place for everyone. It's the only thing that has kept everyone sane during the last one year when everyone was crumbling to keep it together."



"I am awaiting the release of my film Sargam but on the other hand, I would love to be a part of a show or a movie with an interesting plot. That's the added benefit of online streaming content - you can experiment with the storyline the way you want, and filmmakers aren't scared to take a risk. I am completely open to trying out new roles and genres in the OTT space," the diva further said.



Disha has been a part of Prem Pahile Vahile, Waras and Swabhimaan. She has also been the titleholder of Miss Maharashtra 2011, Best Ramp Walk - Miss Maharashtra 2011, and Miss Maharashtra Beauty Pageant 2011.



