Actress Deana Dia rakes in all the praises for her latest single ‘Gal karle'

In recent times, a sea of music videos has been released allowing many fresh faces to showcase their talent. Actress Deana Dia is making the headlines for her newly-released love song ‘Gal Karle’. As the song soothes the mind and hearts of the audience, it is Deana’s beauty and screen presence that takes away everyone’s attention. The actress made her debut with a music video earlier this year. She featured opposite Karan Kundrra in the song 'Jiss Waqt Tera Chehra'.



‘Gal Karle’ features former Bigg Boss contestant Nishant Singh Malkhani opposite the actress. Shot in the picturesque locations in Jaipur with a spectacular view of the city, the song is an audio-visual spectacle for the audience. As her latest song is winning millions of hearts, Deana is on cloud nine after getting an overwhelming response to the music single.



An excited Deana could not stop gushing about the response she has been getting from her fans. She said, “I did not expect that the music video would get so much love from the people. I am filled with joy, and all I have is gratitude towards my fans for showering with positivity on this song." Besides the melodious tunes and wonderful lyrics, Deana’s chemistry with Nishant has got a tremendous reception from the netizens.



This was Deana’s second music video, and the song has opened doors of opportunities for the actress. Apart from featuring in music videos, Deana Dia expressed her interest in doing short films, web shows and web series. “I hope I give justice to my talent and gain the right exposure as an actress”, admitted Deana.



Sung by Dev Negi and Neha Karode, ‘Gal Karle’ is directed by Aman Prajapat. Presented by PM Films & Production, the song is produced by Pravin Patel. While the music of the song is given by Anamik Chauhan, the lyrics have been penned down by Manzar Baliyavi and Geetsagar. ‘Gal Karle’ was released on the official YouTube channel of Virtual Planet Music on 20 November.



Have you watched the song yet?

-Brand Desk Content