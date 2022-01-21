Actress assault case: Dileep's anticipatory bail plea to be heard in special sitting on Saturday

Kerala High Court will hear the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor Dileep on Saturday in a case registered by the Crime Branch of Kerala Police for allegedly threatening the investigation officials probing the Actress Assault Case. Single Bench of Justice P Gopinath heard the matter today and posted the matter for January 22.

The court said that "not that this case is more important than others, but I hear there is a counter-affidavit and a lot of material to go through." "We can have a patient hearing tomorrow and decide the matter accordingly. The special sitting will be physical," the court read.

Crime Branch of Kerala Police registered a new case against movie actor Dileep and five others on January 9 for allegedly threatening the investigating officials. They were booked under IPC sections 116 (abetment of an offence punishable with imprisonment), 118 (concealing design to commit an offence punishable with death or imprisonment for life), 120B (party to criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act done by several people).

Dileep is named as the first accused in the FIR. Anoop, who is Dileep's brother, and Suraj, Dileep's brother-in-law are the second and third accused. Appu, Babu Chengamanad are the other accused. One more accused has not been identified yet. Dileep is also the eighth accused in the Actress Assault Case for alleged conspiracy.

The case pertains that an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.