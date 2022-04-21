Actress and model Mihika Kushwaha's digital game wows the netizens

Is there any person who isn’t dwelling in the digital space? Even celebrities are coloured by the vibrancy of social media platforms. When everybody seems to be building strong social fame, how could Mihika Kushwaha possibly lay back?

While this young actress is taking the glamour and entertainment industry by storm, she is also winning souls with her exclusive social media content. Mihika Kushwaha knows a thing or two about climbing to the peaks of social media, especially Instagram. How do we know that? Pretty simple, her Instagram feed is a hotspot of trends, fashion, modeling, lip-sync and much more.

What makes Mihika Kushwaha adored on IG? Her trendy reels! By maintaining consistency in her posts, she keeps her followers hooked. Mihika readily obtains views in the thousands by displaying her pretty solid dancing skills and puttering with her expressions. Though she has made reels with her friends too, her dance ones are pure entertainment.

Mihika Kushwaha's account has got the gist of her fashionableness and travel diaries too. Her Instagram reflects her life and work. If you wish to catch a glimpse of Mihika's life, here's her IG account: @mihikakushwaha

Social media has proven to be a boon in the lives of all and sundry, but for celebrities, it is a direct route to reaching the hearts of their fans. Deeming the "direct reach" factor, Mihika Kushwaha also updates about her upcoming and released projects.

Speaking of which, we learned about her debut movie, "Dear Dia," which will soon reach the cinemas. This film is the remake of the super hit Kannada movie "Dia" and also features Pruthvi Ambaar and Ujjwal Sharma. Mihika Kushwaha also has a project lined up with Ruslaan Mumtaz.

The actress started as a model. From walking on the ramp to making her debut in the acting world, Mihika Kushwaha’s first music video "Idhar Dekho" has fetched more than a million views. Recently, her new music video, "Boond Boond" was also released. We hope she continues to pursue her passion and achieves phenomenal success.

(Sponsored feature)