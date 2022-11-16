Actress Aindrila Sharma on ventilator after she sufferers multiple cardiac arrests, doctors say 'it's impossible to..'

Credit: Aindrila Sharma/Instagram

On Tuesday, Aindrila Sharma, a popular Bengali actress, suffered multiple cardiac arrests and has now been put on ventilator support. Currently, the actress is admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

As per the Hindustan Times report, “Doctors have informed that it isn’t possible to operate on the new blood clot. However, new medicines have been introduced to reduce them. However, her infection remains serious and it’s yet to be seen how she responds to them.”

Earlier, Aindrila’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury wrote, “I never thought that I would write this here. However, today is the day. Pray for Aindrila. Pray for a miracle. Pray for the supernatural. She is fighting against all odds, beyond human,” on social media.

For the unversed, the actress was hospitalised on November 1 after she suffered a brain stroke. After successfully battling cancer, Aindrila Sharma returned to her professional career. Just recently, she was featured in the Zee Bangla Cinema Original film Bhole Baba Par Karega, in which she played Anirban Chakraborti's daughter.

Recently, popular television actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi collapsed while working out at his gym and was rushed to the hospital. The doctors even tried reviving him for 45 minutes but were not successful. The actor was just 46.

On Sunday, November 13, his wife Alesia Raut took to her Instagram account and penned a heartbreaking note remembering the late actor. She shared their first picture together and wrote, "I love you and always will love you till I am alive. 24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time".

"You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all. Loving son, Loving brother, Loving father to your kids, Loving husband, Loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel You are in a happy n peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me the true meaning of love", she concluded.