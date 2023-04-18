Actress Aarti Mittal arrested for allegedly running sex racket: Mumbai Crime Branch

Credit: Aarti Mittal/Instagram

On Monday, Crime Branch Unit 11 Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Mumbai. Actress Aarti Mittal, who has worked in television shows like Apnapan, has been arrested for running a sex racket.

As per ANI’s tweet, Mumbai Crime Branch mentioned, “Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11, Dindoshi police busted a sex racket running in Goregaon area. Two models were rescued from the spot and a 30-year-old casting director, Aarti Mittal was arrested in this case.”

As per the media reports, the models rescued were sent to the rehab centre. They revealed that the actress has promised to pay them Rs 15000 each. A dummy customer was sent to the hotel by the police and this is how they busted the sex racket and arrested the actress. As per the officials, Police Inspector Manoj Sutar got to know about the racket.

Manoj informed the team about the same. He, as a customer, contacted the actress and asked her two arrange two girls for his friends. The actress asked for Rs 60,000. For the unversed, Aarti is also a casting director apart from being an actress. She was seen in tv shows like Apnapan.

There have been several instances of casting couch being involved in the film industry and many celebrities have confirmed it too. At many times, we have seen celebs whether male or a female getting casting couch experience and how they have escaped it.

Recently, Malayalam actress Malavika Sreenath, who featured in films including Madhuram and Saturday Night, opened up on her horrific casting couch experience in her recent interview. She revealed how she was sexually harassed when she was giving auditions for the role of Manju Warrier’s daughter in a film.

However, she didn’t reveal the name of the person who harassed her. While speaking to a YouTube channel, she said, “Casting couch is very much part of the film industry. I can say that I am a victim. I have not spoken about this before. Now, I can talk about this as I have a space in the industry. Three years back, I was called to audition for a role in a Manju Warrier film. The audition was for the role of Manju Warrier’s daughter. It was only later that I got to know that those who auditioned me were not part of the film. I was excited about getting a chance to work with Manju Warrier. I had no contacts in the film field. I could not check if the offer was genuine. My mom, I and sister were taken to the audition in an Innova.”

She added,“He was taking advantage of my situation. He said, ‘You don’t need to do anything. Let your mom and sister sit outside. You just need to stand here for 10 minutes.’ I began crying. I did not know what to do. The person had a camera that he was using to shoot. I tried to knock down the camera from his hand. While he got distracted and tried to retrieve the camera, I ran out of the room crying. My mother and sister did not understand why I was crying. I ran out of the building and saw a bus on the road. I boarded the bus still in tears. I didn’t know where the bus was going. I cried a lot on the bus. I faced casting couch two-three times.”

