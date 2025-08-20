Actors gone missing? Bollywood celebs who suddenly disappeared after finding fame in film industry

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Here is a look at 5 Bollywood actors who mysteriously vanished after tasting fame and success. From Raj Kiran and Vishal Thakkar to Jasmine Dhunna, Kajal Kiran, and Malini Sharma, here’s a look at stars who left fans shocked by their sudden disappearance from the film industry.

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Bollywood has given us countless stars, but not every actor who rose to fame managed to sustain their success. Some mysteriously disappeared from the limelight, leaving fans wondering where they went. Here are five Bollywood actors who suddenly went missing despite achieving recognition.

Raj Kiran

Raj Kiran was a popular actor in the late 70s and 80s, remembered for films like Karz, Basu Chatterjee’s Bato Bato Mein, and Arth. Known for his boy-next-door charm, Raj Kiran suddenly disappeared from the industry. Years later, reports suggested he was living in an asylum in the US, but no confirmation was made, which left fans heartbroken.

Vishal Thakkar

Best known for his role in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Vishal Thakkar worked in several TV serials and films. In 2016, he went missing after borrowing his mother’s phone and was never found. His disappearance remains one of the most mysterious cases in Bollywood.

Jasmine Dhunna

Jasmine Dhunna became famous for her role in the cult classic Veerana (1988). Despite her beauty and screen presence, she vanished from Bollywood soon after. Rumours suggested personal tragedies and fear from unwanted attention led her to quit films abruptly.

Malini Sharma

Malini shot to fame with the horror film Raaz (2002). Her striking screen presence made her a promising actress. However, she left the film industry after just a few projects, reportedly due to personal issues, and has stayed away from the spotlight ever since.

Kajal Kiran

Debuting opposite Rishi Kapoor in Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977), Kajal Kiran was expected to become the next big star. However, after a few films, she disappeared from the industry altogether. Reports claim she left acting after facing setbacks in her career and chose a private life away from the media.

These actors remind us that Bollywood fame is often fleeting. While they shone brightly for a brief time, their sudden disappearances continue to intrigue fans who still remember their work fondly.

ALSO READ: From 102 Not Out to Lootera, Aashiqui 2: 5 emotional Bollywood movies that will leave you in tears

