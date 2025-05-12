The event crew acted quickly and rushed Vishal to a private hospital, where doctors provided emergency care.

Actor Vishal Krishna Reddy, known to fans as Vishal, is currently recovering in a hospital after collapsing at an event in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, on May 11. He had been interacting with people on stage when he suddenly fainted, shocking everyone present.

The event crew acted quickly and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors provided emergency care. Though his team hasn’t released an official update yet, sources say Vishal is stable and being monitored closely. Fans have taken to social media to express their concern and send prayers for his quick recovery.

This incident has brought back memories of a similar episode earlier this year. In January 2025, during a promotional event for his film Madha Gaja Raja in Chennai, Vishal appeared visibly weak. Videos from the event showed him struggling to speak, with his hands shaking and his focus slipping mid-speech. He even needed help walking into the venue, supported by an assistant by his side.

These repeated health scares have left fans deeply worried about the actor’s well-being.

On the work front, Vishal was last seen in Madha Gaja Raja, a film that had been stuck for years. Originally set to release in 2013, the movie faced several delays due to financial troubles and legal hurdles. After nearly a decade, it finally hit theatres on January 12, 2025.

The film, directed by Sundar C, featured a star-studded cast including Santhanam, Anjali, Sonu Sood, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and the late Manobala.