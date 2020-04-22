Actor Vijay donates Rs 1.30 crore, additional undisclosed amount to coronavirus relief funds

Tamil superstar Vijay, who was last seen on the silver screen in Atlee directed film titled Bigil, has donated a sum of Rs 1.30 crore towards the coronavirus relief fund.

As per a statement issued, Vijay has donated Rs 25 lakh towards PM Relief Fund, Rs 50 Tamil Nadu CM relief fund, Rs 10 lakh to Kerala CM relief fund, Rs 25 lakh to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Rs 5 lakh each to the CM relief funds of Andhra, Telangana, and Karnataka apart from Rs 5 lakh to Puducherry.

Reports state that Vijay also donated an undisclosed amount to the welfare of members of his fan clubs in Tamil Nadu.

On the work front, Vijay will be next seen on screen in the upcoming Tamil film Master, which has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Master stars Vijay in the role of a college professor. Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the antagonist. Malavika Mohanan, who made her Tamil debut via Rajinikanth’s Petta, plays the leading lady.

In Bigil, Vijay's last film saw him in dual roles. He played the role of both father and son and both the characters were well received by the audiences. Bigil, which also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara and emerged as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2019.

Meanwhile, Vijay will most likely team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next Tamil yet-untitled project. An official announcement regarding the project is expected to be made this month. It is also reported that the producers of the film, Sun Pictures has already paid an advance of Rs 50 crore to Vijay as remuneration for this project.