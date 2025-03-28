After narrating her story, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also apologised for crying in front of the camera. Actor Sneha, who is a fellow judge, asked her to not be apologetic and reassured her that it takes guts to share such experiences.

Tamil-Telugu actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar had an emotional breakdown recently on the sets of Zee Tamil's dance show as she opened up about being sexually abused as a child. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is a judge on Dance Jodi Dance Reloaded 3, stood in strong support of a contestant named Kemy who recalled her story of being harassed by her family. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was so moved by Kemy's story, calling it her own story as well and expressing support by hugging her.

During the episode, Kemy opened up about how she was let down by her family members and was sexually harassed. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar then broke down after hearing Kemy's story and said, "I am just like you. My parents (actors Sarathkumar and Chaya) were working back then, so they used to leave me in the care of other people. Five to six people have abused me as a child. Your story is my story. I don't have any children. But, I tell parents to teach 'good touch' and 'bad touch' to children."

After narrating her story, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar also apologised for crying in front of the camera. Actor Sneha, who is a fellow judge, asked her to not be apologetic and reassured her that it takes guts to share such experiences.

For the unversed, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the daughter of veteran actor Sarathkumar and Chaya. This is not the first time that the actress opened up about her experience with sexual harassment. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has also been a strong supporter of survivors through her Save Shakti Foundation.

