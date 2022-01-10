Actor Sidharth’s tweet on Saina Nehwal goes VIRAL, netizens react

Siddharth's response to ace badminton player Saina Nehwal's tweet in response to PM Narendra Modi's convoy's security lapse in Punjab's Ferozepur on January 5 has gotten him a lot of criticism on social media. Modi's convoy had to spend roughly 15-20 minutes on a flyover due to protesters blocking a path. A great uproar has erupted after the PM's rally in the region was cancelled owing to a security failure.

As news of PM's security breach surfaced, Nehwal tweeted, "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi (sic)."

Siddharth wrote in response to Nehwal's tweet, "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India (sic)."

Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India.



Shame on you #Rihanna https://t.co/FpIJjl1Gxz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 6, 2022

Internet users mocked Siddharth for making a 'sexist' remark about the Olympic medalist. Some even referred to him as a "misogynist" because of his use of innuendos, claiming that the remark was not made in good taste.

This is the kind of attitude roadside chhapris like @actor_siddharth have for women who are successful and slog all their life to make a mark in their career and bring glory to the nation. Wonder how parents raise such samples. These patriarch predators are threat to the society. pic.twitter.com/K9vfVVF48c January 10, 2022

He won't be arrested for hurting the modesty of a woman.. because he is hurting the modesty of a woman who praises Modi. — Ashwatthama (@_Ashwatthama_) January 10, 2022

@NCWIndia @sharmarekha Please investigate into this highly deragatory objectionable language-tweet used against a Champion player who’s done India proud. The offender has attempted to harass a female solely for expressing her political views. — PranavThackur (@ThackurTweets) January 9, 2022

When Siddharth appeared to make a reference to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce announcement in October of last year, he was mocked on social media. People's reactions to the announcement were both immediate and indirect. However, it was Siddharth's tweet that sparked a lot of discussion online.

“One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school… “Cheaters never prosper." What’s yours?" tweeted Siddharth and many saw this as a dig at Samantha. Siddharth later clarified that the tweet was about something going on in his life, and that it wasn't his issue if people misinterpreted his remarks.

Siddharth is known for expressing himself on social media and has been the object of trolling on several occasions.