Actor Siddharth gets booked by Hyderabad police for his tweet on Saina Nehwal

Hyderabad Police on Wednesday booked actor Siddharth for allegedly making derogatory comments against Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal on Twitter.

According to ANI, in a telephonic conversation, KVM Prasad, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime Wing, Detective Department, Hyderabad said, " A woman named Prerna approached Cyber Crime Wing and lodged a complaint against actor Sidharth for his sexist remarks against shuttler Saina Nehwal on Twitter."The police official said that the basis of the complaint a case has been registered under Sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of Information Technology Act and an investigation has been taken up. Notice will be served to Sidharth, the additional DCP added.

Facing massive social media backlash over his comments on badminton player Sania Nehwal, actor Siddharth issued a clarification that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his tweet contained no kind of insinuation.

On Tuesday, the actor issued an apology and wrote, "Dear Saina, I want to apologise to you for my rude joke that I wrote as a response of yours a day ago. I may disagree on you with many things but even my disappointments or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. I know I have more grace in me than that."

For the unversed, on January 5, Nehwal had tweeted her concern over the incident in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was being stopped for 15-20 minutes on a flyover in Punjab's Bathinda as the road was blocked by protesting farmers. "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists," Nehwal had tweeted.

Retweeting her post, Siddharth wrote, "Subtle cock champion of the world...Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna."The National Commission for Women in a statement on Monday said that the comment by the actor is "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to the dignity of women on social media platforms."

(With the inputs from ANI)