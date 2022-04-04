Actor-producer Shrinivas Kulkarni turns writer with his short film ‘Swatantrya ??’

Well known actor-producer Shrinivas Kulkarni has proved his metal with his multiple projects like Mann Halvese, Mann He Vede, Sukh Dukkha Saari, etc. This time he is back with a brand new and most interesting project, a short film titled – ‘Swatantrya ??’.

Shrinivas Kulkarni’s new short film has already created a buzz. Recently the poster of this short film was launched, and it has grabbed a massive attention on social media. People are liking it a lot and there’s a lot of curiosity about the concept. Shrinivas Kulkarni is popular as an actor and as a producer but this time he is debuting as a writer. This is a very pleasant surprise for his fans.



Since the poster of ‘Swatantrya ??’ is launched it has created a lot of curiosity in audience. In the poster we can see a bird being freed from a cage but at the same time it is tied with a chain to that cage. That shows that we are still tied to the known-unknown obligations. In Marathi, Svatantrya literally means freedom. There’s a question mark followed by short film’s title Svatantrya. All these things make us think that are we actually independent? Looking at the poster we can figure out that this could be the intended message. All this looks very intriguing.



‘Swatantrya ??’ is directed by Vedanti Sunil Kothule. Story, screenplay and dialogues are written by Shrinivas Kulkarni. Produced by Madhusudan G. Kulkarni and Shrinivas Kulkarni. While talking about this short film, producer-writer Shrinivas Kulkarni said – “The short film is ready and soon we will be sending it to various festivals. After that we are planning to release it so that everyone can enjoy it.”



Since its announcement ‘Swatantrya ??’ is making it’s mark and we are sure it will be even more loved after the release and in the festivals too. We wish the team of ‘Swatantrya ??’ good luck.

