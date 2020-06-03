Actor Prithviraj tests negative for coronavirus, to complete quarantine before returning home

Actor Prithviraj has tested negative for coronavirus. He revealed so through his Twitter account, where Prithviraj shared the test result and also stated that he would complete his quarantine before returning home.

"Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all," shared Prithviraj in a statament.

The actor had previously confirmed, "My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to #OldHarbourHotel & its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care." Prithviraj is currently under the quarantine and is expected to join his family at the end of the week.

Here are his tweets:

Did a COVID-19 test and the results are negative. Will still be completing quarantine before returning home. Stay safe and take care all - @PrithviOfficial @Poffactio pic.twitter.com/kQO94odnCm — POFFACTIO (@Poffactio) June 3, 2020

My 7 days of institutional quarantine ends today. Now off to the next 7 days of home quarantine. A huge thanks to #OldHarbourHotel & its extremely well trained staff for the hospitality and care. - @PrithviOfficial #Poffactio pic.twitter.com/E1IaFpdHEQ — POFFACTIO (@Poffactio) May 29, 2020

The cast and crew of Malayalam film 'Aadujeevitham', including actor Prithviraj and director Blessy, who were shooting in Jordan when the lockdown was imposed back in March, landed in Kochi on May 22. They were flown to Kochi via Delhi by Special Air India flight, which was part of India’s Vande Bharat effort to bring back its citizens stranded abroad.