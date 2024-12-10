Khan’s business partner, Shivam Yadav revealed the horrific details of his kidnapping ordeal. According to Shivam, Khan was invited to the event with an advance payment transferred to his account and flight tickets sent to him.

Bollywood actor Mushtaq Khan made a shocking revelation that he was kidnapped in Uttar Pradesh on November 20. Khan was invited to an award show in Meerut, upon his arrival in Delhi, he was kidnapped from Delhi-Meerut Highway, where he was subjected to torture for 12 hours. The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore as per reports. An official FIR has been filed in Bijnor and an investigation is underway. With the assistance of locals and police, the actor returned home safely.

Khan’s business partner, Shivam Yadav revealed the horrific details of his kidnapping ordeal. According to Shivam, Khan was invited to the event with an advance payment transferred to his account and flight tickets sent to him. When he arrived in Delhi, he was asked to step into a car, which took him to the outskirts of Delhi, near Bijnor. There he was tortured by kidnappers who extorted over Rs 2 lakh from him. However, he managed to escape when he heard the morning azaan and realized a mosque was nearby. He sought help from the locals and returned to Mumbai.

"Mushtaq sir and his family were completely shaken over what happened to him. However, he was always sure that he would file an FIR after he composed himself. Yesterday, I went to Bijnor and filed an official FIR. We have proof of the flight ticket, the bank accounts and even CCTV footage near the airport. He also recognises the neighbourhood, even the house where he was kept. I think the police team will surely get the culprits soon," Shivam told India Today.

Khan was recently seen in Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's horror-comedy drama Stree 2. He previously appeared in Sunny Deol's action drama Gadar 2(2023). The veteran actor is a renowned artist with a remarkable career spanning over four decades in the film industry.

Earlier, comedian Sunil Pal faced a similar ordeal. He was abducted from Meerut and held for ransom after being lured there for a fake comedy show. The kidnappers extorted Rs 7.5 lakh, used it to buy jewellery and gave Rs 20,000 for his return flight to Mumbai.