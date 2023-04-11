Search icon
Actor Mohanlal buys brand new Range Rover worth Rs 5 crore, check out photos

Mohanlal Viswanathan, who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada film industries, has purchased a white Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs 5 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Credit: Mohanlal/Instagram

Celebs’ love for cars is never ending, from Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, and Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, they have an unbelievable collection of luxurious cars. Now, actor Mohanlal has bought a branded new Range Rover worth Rs 5 crore.

Apart from Ranger Rover, the actor owns a Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 90 lakhs, Toyota Land Cruiser which is Rs 1.36 crore, a Mercedes Benz GL350 worth Rs 78 lakhs, a Lamborghini Urus which is priced somewhere around Rs 3.15 crore.

Apart from Ranger Rover, the actor owns a Toyota Vellfire worth Rs 90 lakhs, Toyota Land Cruiser which is Rs 1.36 crore, a Mercedes Benz GL350 worth Rs 78 lakhs, a Lamborghini Urus which is priced somewhere around Rs 3.15 crore.

Meanwhile, the Tamil superstar Rajinikanth and the Malayalam superstar Mohanlal are set to share the screen together for the first time in the upcoming Tamil action-comedy entertainer Jailer. Mohanlal will be seen in a crucial cameo in the film headlined by Rajinikanth, who plays the leading role of Muthuvel Pandian in the Nelson directorial.

A photo went viral on social media on the evening of February 7, in which the two legendary actors were seen posing together in one frame. While some thought that it was an old picture from the Jailer set in January when Mohanlal shot his cameo in the film, later it was revealed that it is indeed a recent picture from Jaisalmer.

The entertainer industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai shared that Rajinikanth is shooting a song for Jailer and Mohanlal is filming his upcoming Malayalam language period-drama Malaikottai Vaaliban, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, in the same Rajasthan city. The person standing in the middle of the two actors is Century Kochumon, one of the producers of the Mohanlal-starrer.

 

