John Krasinski has been announced as People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2024. The news was revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, making him the latest addition to the list of high-profile stars who have held the title, including last year’s honouree, Patrick Dempsey.

Before the official reveal, a mix-up online led to some confusion. A magazine clipping featuring Benny Blanco at home with the words "Sexiest Man Alive Issue" sparked speculation that the musician had been chosen this year. However, the rumours were quickly dispelled when Krasinski was named the official winner.

Krasinski, who became a household name as Jim Halpert on The Office, has since expanded his career beyond sitcoms. He took on a new role as an action star in Amazon's series Jack Ryan, portraying the iconic Tom Clancy character previously played by notable actors like Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford. He also made a significant mark in Hollywood as the co-writer, director, and star of the horror film A Quiet Place, which has evolved into a successful franchise.

In his interview with People, the 45-year-old actor shared his surprise at receiving the title. He jokingly said his reaction was “just an immediate blackout… Zero thoughts,” even wondering if it was a prank. Krasinski also joked about his wife, actress Emily Blunt, fulfilling her humorous promise to use his cover as wallpaper in their home. He quipped, "I think it's going to make me do more household chores. After this comes out, she'll say, 'That means you're going to really earn it here at home.'"

Krasinski’s win adds him to an esteemed group of past honourees like George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Idris Elba, and Michael B. Jordan. With his impressive career transition from comedy to action, along with his directorial success, this title is yet another achievement in Krasinski’s evolving journey. Fans can read the full feature in People magazine, which hits stands this Friday.