In news that has sent shock waves across the Tamil film industry, actor and director Manoj Bharathi, the son of veteran Tamil film director Bharathirajaa, passed away here on Tuesday evening after suffering a heart attack. He was 48.



Sources in the industry said that Manoj Bharathi had undergone a heart operation some months ago and that he was recuperating. Manoj Bharathi is survived by his wife Nandana and his two daughters Arshitha and Mathivadhani.



Manoj made his acting debut in the year 1999 through the romantic drama ‘Taj Mahal’, which was directed by his dad Bharathirajaa. The film featured Riya Sen as the female lead and was written by ace director Mani Ratnam. It had music by A R Rahman and cinematography by B Kannan and Madhu Ambat.



Manoj Bharathi went on to act in a number of films after ‘Taj Mahal’. Some of his other films for which he will be most remembered include ‘Kadal Pookal’, ‘Alli Arjuna’, ‘Viruman’ and ‘Maanaadu’.



In 2023, Manoj Bharathi turned director with Margazhi Thingal after having been an actor for almost 20 years in the Tamil film industry. The film featured his dad Bharathirajaa in one of the lead roles along with newcomers Shyaam Selvan and Rakshana. Music for the film was by Ilaiyaraaja.



Several political leaders, actors and film industry professionals have expressed shock and grief over the sudden demise of the actor and director.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, in his condolence message said, “I was deeply pained to learn of the demise of actor and director Manoj Bharathi, who is also the son of director Bharathirajaa. Manoj Bharathi, who got introduced through his dad’s film Taj Mahal, went on to create an identity for himself by consistently acting in a number of films such as ‘Samuthiram’, ‘Alli Arjuna’ and ‘Varushamellam Vasantham’.



He also attempted a number of things including direction. His unexpected demise at such a young age is shocking. I express my deepest condolences and consolation to director Bharathirajaa, Manoj’s family and friends in the film industry.”



