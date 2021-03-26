Actor Arradhya Maan’s shift from business to Bollywood

Actor/ Producer Arradhya Maan who recently released a hit song with actress Avneet Kaur is all buckled up for his next. A music video that will be the birthday anthem of the year. And its preps and casts are something to watch out for.

Arradhya with no acting background in his profile was a producer and a businessman. He has co-produced for movies like Ujda Chaman and has been an associate producer for the movie Khuda Haafiz.

When asked Maan on his shift from business to Bollywood he quoted, “Ever since I can remember, acting has not just been a dream, it has been an obsession. You know what's the best part of acting, you become a different person, a different soul. Isn't it beautiful? My gut did tell me that I could do it. I should give a shot and have this shift and so yes I did try and it turned out to be a boon for me."

Insisting that his foray into the world of performing arts was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, Arradhya says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of acting which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of Bollywood.

Arradhya Maan soon will be seen sharing the screen space with former Bigg Boss contestant Nikki Tamboli in an upcoming music video composed by Meet Bros, choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

Arradhya Maan’s next project is a Holi song which will be yet another peppy and groovy melody. The latter will be shooting along with actress Larissa Bonesi and this song will be dropped on the occasion of Holi.

From Brand Desk