Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide; family claims it's murder

An aspiring actor named Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his home in Mumbai. Hailing from Bihar's Muzaffarpur, the cause of death is alleged to be suicide but family members claim it's a murder. ANI quoted Mumbai Police, who stated, "Actor Akshat Utkarsh dies allegedly by suicide at his residence in Mumbai's Andheri area. Case lodged, the matter being probed. Body handed over to the family after postmortem."

The 26-year-old budding actor was found dead on Sunday (September 27, 2020) and as per Hindustan Times, Amboli police officials revealed that he was depressed due to lack of work. An officer told the portal, "At around 11.30 pm when she woke up to use the washroom, she found Akshat dead in his room, after which she immediately called the police."

Amboli police station's senior police inspector Someshwar Kanthe stated to HT, "We have registered an Accidental Death Record (ADR) and are enquiring the matter. Preliminary enquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 PM."

Meanwhile, Akshat's uncle alleged that he was not depressed and had bagged a film on contrary to reports of lack of work.

